Total of 6 shootings in Cincinnati over weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A total of six people were shot in Cincinnati over the weekend, including a pregnant woman who died along with her baby, as the city continues to see an increase in shootings since May, according to police and court records.

Two people were shot Friday, and arrests were made in both cases, which Cincinnati police tell us are not connected.

Malik Witherspoon, 23, of East Price Hill, was charged with shooting a male victim about 1 p.m. in the 500 block of Riddle Road in Clifton, court records show.

He also was charged with improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center later that day.

Cincinnati police wrote in a criminal complaint Witherspoon knowingly caused serious physical harm to victim, who ID’d him as the shooter.

On Saturday, Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Berti Helmick set Witherspoon’s bond at $20,000 at 10% on the firearm charge and $50,000 at 10% on the felonious assault charge, court documents show.

Witherspoon was released after posting $7,000 bond, according to Hamilton County Clerk of Courts.

Michelle Marie McDonald, 31, was pregnant when she was shot in the 1800 block of 1st Avenue in West Price Hill about 6:30 p.m. Friday night, police say.

McDonald was taken to the University of Cincinnati Hospital, where police say she died shortly before 10 p.m.

McDonald’s baby girl was delivered as doctors fought to save her. However, despite efforts from medical staff and police, the newborn died Saturday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Antonio Wilcox, 37, was arrested on a murder charge in connection with “purposely” causing McDonald’s death.

He is held at the Hamilton County Justice Center, where he made his first court appearance in the case Saturday morning.

Judge Helmick set his bond at $250,000, court records show.

Neighbors tell FOX19 NOW Wilcox and McDonald were in a relationship.

So far, authorities have not announced additional charges against Wilcox in connection with the baby’s death.

“This is a tragic loss of life. My office will do everything in our power to deliver justice to the victims’ family,” Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said Monday.

The death of Michelle McDonald and her baby are a true tragedy.@CincyPD will do everything possible to hold Antonio Wilcox accountable for their deaths.

If you or someone you know needs help due to DV call/text @WHWempower 24-hour hotline @ 513-381-5610 #StopDomesticViolence — Lisa Davis (@CincyPDLTCDavis) July 19, 2021

Four males were shot in Cincinnati on Sunday.

No arrests have been made so far, but a warrant is out on on one of the suspected shooters.

The shootings were reported at:

About 10 p.m. in the 300 block of Rockdale Avenue in Avondale

Just before 7 a.m. on West 13th Street in Over-the-Rhine. An arrest warrant is out for Steve Lamont Deshawn Daugherty, who is charged with felonious assault. Cincinnati police wrote in an affidavit Daugherty shot Kenyon Bodley in the right calf and left buttock.

About 3:30 a.m. in the 4100 block Reading Road in Paddock Hills

Just after midnight in the 300 block Linn Street in the West End

