Bengals Week 2 preseason game to air nationally on NFL Network

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws during the first half of an NFL football...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)(Aaron Doster | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals Week 2 preseason game against the Washington Football Team will be nationally televised on the NFL Network.

The Bengals will be on the road for the Friday, Aug. 20 game against WFT.

The game will begin at 8 p.m. on NFL Network.

Cincinnati’s preseason starts the weekend before when they travel to Tampa Bay to take on the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers.

The Bengals will be home for the final preseason game against the Miami Dolphins on Aug. 29.

The Bengals 2021 regular season kicks off on Sunday, Sept. 12, against the Minnesota Vikings. Fans can watch that game at 1 p.m. on FOX19 NOW.

Here is the Bengals schedule for weeks two through 18 (bold indicates home game):

  • Week 2 - Sept. 19 at the Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. on FOX19 NOW
  • Week 3 - Sept. 26 at the Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. on CBS
  • Week 4 - Thursday, Sept. 30 at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:20 p.m. on NFL Network
  • Week 5 - Oct. 10 at home against the Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. on FOX19 Now
  • Week 6 - Oct. 17 on the road against the Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. on FOX19 NOW
  • Week 7 - Oct. 24 at the Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. on CBS
  • Week 8 - Oct. 31 at the New York Jets, 1 p.m. on CBS
  • Week 9 - Nov. 7 at home against the Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. on CBS
  • Week 10 - Bye
  • Week 11 - Nov. 11 at the Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. on CBS
  • Week 12 - Nov. 28 at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. on CBS
  • Week 13 - Dec. 5 at home against the Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m. on FOX19 NOW
  • Week 14 - Dec. 12 at home against the San Francisco 49ers, 1 p.m. on CBS
  • Week 15 - Dec. 19 on the road against the Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. on CBS
  • Week 16 - Dec. 26 at home against the Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. on CBS
  • Week 17 - Jan. 2 at home against the Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. on CBS
  • Week 18 - Jan. 9 on the road against the Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. on CBS

