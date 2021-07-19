Bengals Week 2 preseason game to air nationally on NFL Network

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals Week 2 preseason game against the Washington Football Team will be nationally televised on the NFL Network.

The Bengals will be on the road for the Friday, Aug. 20 game against WFT.

The game will begin at 8 p.m. on NFL Network.

Cincinnati’s preseason starts the weekend before when they travel to Tampa Bay to take on the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers.

The Bengals will be home for the final preseason game against the Miami Dolphins on Aug. 29.

The Bengals 2021 regular season kicks off on Sunday, Sept. 12, against the Minnesota Vikings. Fans can watch that game at 1 p.m. on FOX19 NOW.

Here is the Bengals schedule for weeks two through 18 (bold indicates home game):

Week 2 - Sept. 19 at the Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. on FOX19 NOW

Week 3 - Sept. 26 at the Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. on CBS

Week 4 - Thursday, Sept. 30 at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:20 p.m. on NFL Network

Week 5 - Oct. 10 at home against the Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. on FOX19 Now

Week 6 - Oct. 17 on the road against the Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. on FOX19 NOW

Week 7 - Oct. 24 at the Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. on CBS

Week 8 - Oct. 31 at the New York Jets, 1 p.m. on CBS

Week 9 - Nov. 7 at home against the Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. on CBS

Week 10 - Bye

Week 11 - Nov. 11 at the Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. on CBS

Week 12 - Nov. 28 at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. on CBS

Week 13 - Dec. 5 at home against the Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m. on FOX19 NOW

Week 14 - Dec. 12 at home against the San Francisco 49ers, 1 p.m. on CBS

Week 15 - Dec. 19 on the road against the Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. on CBS

Week 16 - Dec. 26 at home against the Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. on CBS

Week 17 - Jan. 2 at home against the Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. on CBS

Week 18 - Jan. 9 on the road against the Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. on CBS

#Bengals schedule (somewhat serious) highlights:



* 5 games on @fox19



* Game 2: Burrow vs. Fields (Sorry, Andy)

* Game 3: Burrow vs. Old Ben

* Game 4: Burrow vs. Lawrence (TNF)

* Game 5: Burrow vs. Bortles



* Halloween: Burrow vs. High School Musical



* Last 3 games: OMG — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) May 12, 2021

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.