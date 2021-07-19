Bill seeks to block mask mandates for Ohio public schools, colleges

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A bill introduced last week looks to ban Ohio’s public schools and colleges from mandating masks for students and faculty.

Senate Bill 209, introduced by Sen. Andrew Brenner (R-Powell), would block any district or board from being able to require masks on its school grounds.

Students, school staff and visitors would not have to wear a facial covering for any class or school-sponsored event under SB 209.

“An individual may choose to wear a facial covering but shall not be required to do so,” the bill reads.

On July 9, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said vaccinated teachers and students do not need to wear masks inside school buildings.

The Cincinnati Public Schools Board of Education has not issued guidance on masks or vaccine requirements for the 2021-22 school year.

The board did discuss a proposed mask and COVID-19 vaccine mandate during a meeting in June.

The proposed mask policy would require students to wear masks in the fall.

The board declined to vote on that proposal during the meeting, though.

A vote on the vaccine mandate was expected during that June meeting, but the proposal was sent back to the committee.

The mandate would require all district employees and co-located partners to receive at least the first vaccine dose before Aug. 17.

Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill preventing Ohio schools from requiring vaccines the day after the CPS board meeting in June.

House Bill 244 prohibits public schools in Ohio from mandating vaccines not yet approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

The three COVID-19 vaccines currently in use each received emergency use authorization from the FDA but so far have not received full approval.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.