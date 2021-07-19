Contests
Cincinnati man bikes across America to raise awareness for addiction

By Ashley Smith
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man is almost finished with his bike ride across America to raise awareness for addiction.

The ride is not only a unique way to see the country and get some exercise for this 64-year-old Scott Bowers, but it also has a purpose.

Bowers is raising money for the Youth Resiliency Adventure and Lord’s Gym Ministries.

They are a faith-based group serving the youth in the greater Cincinnati area who may be struggling with drugs, other forms of addiction, homelessness, and more.

Bowers has worked with the ministry for 20 years now.

“We weren’t seeing anything [20 years ago] dealing with addiction in youth, and so, that was the genesis behind that idea,” explained Bowers. “Especially something that affects families, one out of four across the United States and I wouldn’t be surprised if that goes across our borders.”

Bowers says he has a personal connection to addiction.

“Like many families, it was personal in my family,” Bowers said. “My father was an alcoholic and growing up, that was an issue. I think that had the genesis of my concern in that area.”

Bowers says he has met so many people during his ride that have shared their own stories of how addiction has affected their lives in different ways.

He hopes this ride will in some way make a difference for those struggling with the disease.

It has been a tough ride over the past couple of months between problems with his bike, battling the weather and roads, and adjusting to the strain on his body.

Bowers is not letting anything stop him from raising awareness for addiction, though.

He started on May 3 in Yorktown, Virginia, and will finish in Astoria, Oregon, later this week.

The 4,300-mile trip has crossed nearly a dozen states and taken around 11 weeks to complete.

Usually, Bowers camps each night, but once a week he treats himself to a real bed and air conditioning.

“I’ve budgeted once a week a day off to stay at a hotel, just recover and recoup after a long week of riding,” explains Bowers. “If you’re averaging 60 miles a day, that will put you in the 300 plus category easily because 60 is just an average. I did 80 the other day.”

