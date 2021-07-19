Clermont County power plant to close in 2022

MOSCOW, Ohio (WXIX) - The Zimmer Power Plant in Clermont County will close by mid-2022, according to Vistra.

The company previously stated it would close no later than 2027 based on environmental regulations.

Vistra said the early closing decision comes after the plant failed to secure any capacity revenues in the latest auction held in May by the grid operator, PJM.

“The Zimmer coal-fueled power plant has recently struggled economically due to its configuration, costs, and performance. The PJM capacity revenues are critical to Zimmer, and unfortunately, without them, the plant simply doesn’t make money,” CEO of Vistra Curt Morgan said in a news release. “This decision did not come easy. Our people work hard every single day to provide power to Ohioans and have done a number of things over the past few years to sustain the life of the plant and improve its economics. But despite their best efforts, the disappointing auction results, along with other challenging factors, make continued economic operation impossible. We’re left with a difficult but necessary decision of retiring the plant.”

Zimmer Power Plant opened in 1991 and currently has approximately 150 employees.

Vistra plans to close the site on May 31, 2022.

