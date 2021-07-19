Contests
Coney Island announces new bonuses for seasonal crew members

Sunlite Water Adventure at Coney Island.
Sunlite Water Adventure at Coney Island.(Coney Island website)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Coney Island has announced new bonus pay opportunities for its 2021 seasonal staff.

Seasonal crew members will receive one dollar for every hour worked, throughout the season, when they remain employed through Aug. 16, the water park said.

“Coney Island’s new bonus pay is one of many crew member perks launching this season. We’re confident that this added compensation will show our appreciation for our world-class staff and incentivize other to join our team,” President of Coney Island Rob Schutter said in a news release.

Additional incentives include:

  • A $100 referral bonus for any seasonal crew members who refers a new employee.
  • Crew members who work 32 hours or more in a week will receive one entry per week in an end-of-season drawing for a high-dollar grand prize.

Available positions include food and beverage, security, and maintenance. Positions start at $10 an hour with select positions earning up to $14 an hour.

For more information on available positions, visit their website.

