Coroner IDs newborn who died day after mother shot

Antonio Wilcox faces one count of murder
Left: Michelle McDonald. Right: Antonio Wilcox.
Left: Michelle McDonald. Right: Antonio Wilcox.(Cincinnati Police Department)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A newborn baby delivered Friday when her mother was fatally shot was a girl, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’ Office.

Aaliyah Marie McCoy was one day old when she also died Saturday, a coroner’s report shows.

Michelle Marie McDonald, 31, was pregnant when she was shot in the 1800 block of 1st Avenue in West Price Hill Friday night, according to Cincinnati police.

McDonald was taken to the University of Cincinnati Hospital. where police say she died shortly before 10 p.m.

Police say McDonald’s baby was delivered as doctors fought to save her.

However, despite efforts from medical staff and police, the baby died Saturday.

Antonio Wilcox, 37, was arrested on a murder charge in connection with “purposely” causing McDonald’s death.

He is held at the Hamilton County Justice Center in lieu of $250,000 bond.

Neighbors tell FOX19 NOW Wilcox and McDonald were in a relationship.

So far, authorities have not announced additional charges against Wilcox in connection with the baby’s death.

FOX19 NOW is seeking comment from the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.

We will continue to update this breaking story throughout the day.

