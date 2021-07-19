Driver fled police at speeds over 100 mph with child in car: court docs

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A driver is accused of fleeing police at speeds over 100 mph with a child in his vehicle.

Benito Fantroy was the “getaway driver” for Tresa Vogt, as he fled a felony theft offense Saturday, Colerain Township police wrote in court records.

Vogt is accused of stealing about $5,000 in various merchandise from a Target store, according to her criminal complaint.

Fantroy, 41, of Mt. Airy faces multiple charges, including child endangering, fleeing and eluding, failure to comply with police and complicity.

Vogt, 41, is held on a felony theft charge and has multiple previous charges, including four counts of theft and one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.

She has no home, a criminal complaint states.

