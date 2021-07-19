Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Federal judge affirms Indiana University vaccine requirement

A view of a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine vial that is being administered for flight attendants of...
A view of a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine vial that is being administered for flight attendants of Japan Airlines in Haneda Airport as the airline company began its workplace vaccination Monday, June 14, 2021, in Tokyo.(Eugene Hoshiko | AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
By Tom Davies
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - A federal judge is allowing Indiana University to continue with its COVID-19 vaccine requirement for all students and employees.

A ruling from a judge in South Bend has rejected a request from eight IU students who sought to block the requirement while they pursued a lawsuit claiming that the university’s policy violated both their constitutional rights and the state’s new law banning vaccine passports.

The judge held a hearing on the case last week and wrote in his ruling dated Sunday that evidence so far shows that IU has pursued a reasonable policy in the “legitimate interest of public health for its students, faculty and staff.”

The judge said the students who object to receiving the vaccine shots can seek medical and religious exemptions offered by the university, while also having the option of taking the fall semester off or attending another school.

IU said in a statement that the ruling allows the school to focus on “a full and safe return” for the fall semester on all its campuses.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Air Care and medics were called to the scene of a motorcycle crash in Clermont County Sunday,...
Four motorcyclists injured in Clermont County crash
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Kroger, 2 company employees
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Kroger, company employees after former manager took his own life
Recovery continues on the condo collapse site in Surfside, Fla.
UC graduate and doctor identified as victim in Florida condo collapse
Cincinnati police say that Michelle McDonald died as a result of a shooting that took place in...
Pregnant woman, child killed in West Price Hill shooting
(Source: Mega Millions)
NKY resident wins $1 million off of Mega Millions lottery ticket

Latest News

The Ohio Department of Health updated their camp guidelines after two COVID-19 cases were...
Ohio Department of Health updates camp guidance after 2 COVID-19 cases confirmed
Sunlite Water Adventure at Coney Island.
Coney Island announces new bonuses for seasonal crew members
FOX19 NOW/file
Total of 6 shootings in Cincinnati over weekend
burger
Agave & Rye celebrates Cincinnati Burger Week