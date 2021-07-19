Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Krispy Kreme rolls out new carnival flavors

The summer collection features three, all-new doughnuts: caramel apple; cotton candy; and...
The summer collection features three, all-new doughnuts: caramel apple; cotton candy; and caramel popcorn.(Business Wire)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Krispy Kreme Carnival is rolling into town with doughnuts inspired by iconic carnival treats.

For a limited time, the doughnut shop is bringing flavors of a whimsical summertime carnival experience to participating stores throughout the country.

The summer collection features three, all-new doughnuts: caramel apple, cotton candy and caramel popcorn.

The carnival doughnuts will be available, July 19 – August 8.

Click here to check participating stores.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Air Care and medics were called to the scene of a motorcycle crash in Clermont County Sunday,...
Four motorcyclists injured in Clermont County crash
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Kroger, 2 company employees
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Kroger, company employees after former manager took his own life
A vigil held in honor of an expectant Michelle McDonald.
Vigil held for expectant mother killed by boyfriend
Cincinnati police say that Michelle McDonald died as a result of a shooting that took place in...
Pregnant woman, child killed in West Price Hill shooting
Recovery continues on the condo collapse site in Surfside, Fla.
UC graduate and doctor identified as victim in Florida condo collapse

Latest News

The bill would ban any school district or board from requiring masks.
Bill seeks to block mask mandates for Ohio public schools, colleges
In this file image from U.S. Capitol Police video, Paul Allard Hodgkins, 38, of Tampa, Fla.,...
Capitol rioter who breached Senate sentenced to 8 months
A proposal to strengthen IRS enforcement to crack down on tax scofflaws and help fund a nearly...
Biden says federal infrastructure investments can prolong economic growth
Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a lawsuit against the state of Georgia over their...
AG Garland formally prohibits seizure of reporters’ records