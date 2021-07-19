LIVE: Gov. Beshear updates Delta variant in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - The governor is expected to speak at 4 p.m.

Health experts have said the Delta variant of COVID-19 is 50 percent more contagious than the original variant of the virus.

As of Friday, 2.24 million Kentuckians are vaccinated against COVID-19.

Boone and Campbell counties are among the top five counties in Kentucky in terms of vaccination rate, coming in at 58 percent and 56 percent, respectively.

