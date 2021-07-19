Man indicted on multiple child porn charges, court documents say

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Lebanon man was indicted on multiple child pornography charges Monday.

Bryan Mendivil had child porn on his phone and computer, and distributed the porn through applications like “Kik,” “Mega,” and “Wickr”, according to a report from Lebanon police.

The report says Mendivil uploaded 16 items of child porn between Jan. 6 to Jan. 14 on Kik under the username “pedunderground,” which was later reported.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children notified local law enforcement, according to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell.

Investigators were able to track down one of Mendivil’s IP addresses and which led them to his home address on Franklin Road.

In April, a subpoena was issued to the property manager after it was reported that Mendivil was involved in a minor car accident. According to the report, that manager confirmed that Bryan Mendivil and a woman were living there with their son.

It was not until May 6 that a warrant was submitted for Mendivil’s arrest.

Around 7:30 a.m. on May 10, a detective and officers from the police department searched the residence and their electronics.

Officers searched both of their phones. According to the report, they could not find anything child porn-related on the woman’s phone, but they found 2,724 items in the album labeled “hidden” on Mendivil’s phone. It contained images of animated pornography, photos, and videos of minors engaging in sexual acts and poses, the report reads.

Investigators say that Mendivil admitted that he had child porn on his phone and computer. He then said the woman was not involved and did not know about his activity.

Mendivil was taken into custody.

The report says that while being interviewed by investigators, Mendivil said, “It’s funny when I first started seeing it, I had that thought that this was going to end poorly.”

Investigators say that Mendivil started using Kik to start talking to people about seeing “regular porn,” but after he was on the application for a while, he found a chat called “No limits.” In this chat, people would share child porn.

Mendivil created at least two accounts because his accounts kept getting deactivated.

According to the report, he deleted that application in March and downloaded another called “Wickr.” He used the app to share the files because the files ”are supposed to be more secure with end-to-end encryption,” the report reads. He also used “Mega,” a file-sharing app similar to Dropbox, on his computer.

When asked if investigators would find any other related content, he reportedly told them that there might be some “bestiality and cartoon porn.”

According to the report, he stated to investigators that he hid the child porn from the woman and she was not aware of any of it.

Mendivil told investigators that he denied creating any child porn or abused any children, the report said.

Police say he admitted that he had been viewing and saving child porn since November 2020.

Court documents say Mendivil was indicted on 20 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person.

He was held at the Warren County jail.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.