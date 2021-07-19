Contests
Ohio Department of Health updates camp guidance after 2 COVID-19 cases confirmed

The Ohio Department of Health updated their camp guidelines after two COVID-19 cases were confirmed.(WCTV)
By Natalya Daoud
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) -The Ohio Department of Health is advising camps to take measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 after two cases were confirmed in two camps.

Health officials updated the residential camp guidance Monday with layered prevention tactics that will help control the spread of the virus.

It includes guidance specific to the camp experience, like when to wear and when not to wear face masks. Those who are not fully vaccinated must:

  • wear masks in any indoor location that is not a residence.
  • Maintain six feet of distance between people who live in different homes when outside.
  • Riding, driving, operating public transportation, taxi, car service, or ride-sharing vehicle.

“If not everyone at a residential camp is fully vaccinated, the layering of strategies is critical to protecting campers, staff, and volunteers,” said Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, chief medical officer at ODH. “This is especially important as a new, more contagious strain of COVID-19 settles in our state. Taking these precautions can help reduce the likelihood of spread and allow everyone to safely participate in camp activities.”

Health officials also say they want to minimize mixing groups of people, so campers must be in pods or small groups and stay together.

Those who are not fully vaccinated should socially distance themselves from others.

Dr. Vanderhoff encourages eligible Ohioans to get vaccinated. The vaccine is available for those 12 years and older.

“Vaccination is our most effective tool for preventing COVID-19 and putting the pandemic behind us,” Dr. Vanderhoff said. “These vaccines save lives and will help ensure Ohioans are able to enjoy many more summers to come.”

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

