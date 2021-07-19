Perfect Summer Afternoon, Lower Humidity Monday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A comfortable and dry Monday morning, expect lower humidity on Monday afternoon. Both Monday and Tuesday will be picture perfect summer days, mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

Clouds increase on Wednesday and some portions of the FOX 19 NOW viewing area could see an isolated shower develop in the afternoon, otherwise dry.

Skies clear on Wednesday night. It will be sunny again on Thursday and a few degrees warmer with highs reaching the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Humidity begins to build back into the region on Thursday and into the weekend as temperatures heat up into the upper 80s. There is a chance of showers, and possibly a few thunderstorms after 2 p.m.

