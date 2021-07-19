Public visitation Monday for former Judge Norbert Nadel

MONTGOMERY, Ohio (FOX19) - Public visitation for longtime Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Norbert Nadel will be 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at Thomas-Justin Memorial Funeral Home.

The funeral home is located at 7500 Montgomery Road in Montgomery.

Nadel died Friday, July 9. He was 82.

He will be buried in a private service.

Known for wearing a bright blue robe that matched his colorful personality, Nadel handled some of the biggest and most controversial court cases in Hamilton County while serving for more than three decades as a Common Pleas Court Judge.

He also worked as an assistant federal prosecutor, an assistant city prosecutor and, after retiring from the bench, as Hamilton County’s recorder. Along the way, Nadel mentored a generation of young clerks who went on to work as prosecutors and defense attorneys.

Nadel weighed in on what would become the biggest case of his career in 1989. Lawyers for hometown hero Pete Rose sought a restraining order halting Major League Baseball’s investigation into the Reds’ manager’s gambling.

Nadel felt then-Baseball Commissioner Bart Giamatti had “prejudged” the case against Rose and had made up his mind to ban him from baseball without hearing all the evidence, according to our media partner, The Cincinnati Enquirer.

He granted the restraining order in a rare Sunday court hearing that was broadcast live across the nation.

As with most big cases, Nadel wore his trademark blue robe for the occasion, a departure from the usual black worn by most jurists. He liked the color, he told friends, and he thought it was more “telegenic” than a black robe.

The reprieve for Rose was brief, however, as Nadel’s ruling was overturned almost immediately on appeal and baseball’s investigation continued, ultimately ending with a suspension of Rose that remains in place today.

Nadel is survived by his wife, Linnea.

