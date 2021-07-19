Contests
Sheriff: Missing 77-year-old SE Indiana man in ‘extreme danger’

Wayne Willis
Wayne Willis(Provided)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:59 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WXIX) - A 77-year-old southeastern Indiana man who went missing Sunday is believed to be in “extreme danger,” according to the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s officials issued a Silver Alert Sunday night for Wayne Willis.

They say he was last seen at 8:45 a.m. in Lawrenceburg and may require medical assistance.

Willis is described as 6 feet tall and 200 pounds with gray hair with brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a silver or gray short-sleeved dress shirt, blue jeans, black socks and brown shoes, according to the sheriff’s office.

Willis was driving a black 2014 Cadillac ATS with Ohio license plate JMB7883.

Anyone with information on Willis or his whereabouts is urged to contact the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Department at 812-537-3431. Or, call 911.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

