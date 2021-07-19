Contests
Sisters sentenced for assault charges after shooting homeless people with BB gun

Brittany Hopper, Kelsey Hopper
Brittany Hopper, Kelsey Hopper(Cincinnati Police Department)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A judge sentenced two sisters to 180 days in jail with time served after they pled guilty to shooting homeless people with BB guns in Over-the-Rhine.

Brittany Hopper, 29, Kelsey Hopper, 28, were charged with misdemeanor assault charges.

In addition to the jail time, both sisters were ordered to serve 80 hours of community service with a homeless organization.

According to the Cincinnati Police Department, the sisters were identified as the suspects who shot two homeless people on June 3.

The Hopper sisters were also indicted on tampering with physical evidence charges in Kenton County, Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders said.

Sanders alleges after the shootings Brittany and Kelsey Hopper traveled back to Kentucky to hide.

After seeing pictures of themselves and their car on the news, Cincinnati police say the women attempted to conceal the car by repainting it.

Brittany and Kelsey eventually turned themselves in.

A third suspect in the investigation, 30-year-old James White, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault, according to court records.

He is scheduled to appear in court on July 26.

