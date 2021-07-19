Two Cities Pizza named finalist for ‘America’s Best Restroom’ contest

MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - Two Cities Pizza is one of 10 finalists for Cintas Corporation’s “America’s Best Restroom” contest.

Here is the description of the restrooms at Two Cities Pizza from Cintas:

“Walking into Two Cities Pizza Company is nothing short of an experience. Two of America’s most iconic cities, New York and Chicago, live loudly in the decor and atmosphere of this concept restaurant. Taxis surround the building, steel girders line the ceiling, Wrigley Field is paid tribute to with an ivy wall and 400-foot marker, but the most talked-about element of this brand aside from the pizza itself is the New York City subway station.

“The restroom is fully outfitted with a subway platform, train car, station stops playing over the speaker, authentic subway handles above the sinks, and even graffiti on the walls. A properly taken selfie sent to a friend in New York is good enough to convince them you made a surprise visit to the Big Apple.

“Just make sure you get off at the right stop before your pizza gets cold,” Cintas’ press release reads.

The contest winner will receive $2,500 in facility services or restroom cleaning to help maintain their award-winning restroom from Cintas.

Below is the complete list of finalists:

Core24 GVL - Greenville, South Carolina

Francy Flush - Santa Rosa, California

JFL Airport’s Terminal 4 - New York

Nan Thai Dining - Atlanta

Planet Word - Washington, D.C.

Pump House - Kannapolis, North Carolina

Steamboat Springs - Steamboat Springs, Colorado

The Fed Community - Village of Clarkston, Michigan

William S. Craycraft Park - Mission Viejo, California

Two Cities Pizza - Mason, Ohio (Vote here)

Voting is open now through Aug. 20.

