Two Cities Pizza named finalist for ‘America’s Best Restroom’ contest

Two Cities Pizza is among the finalist for "America's Best Restroom Contest."
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - Two Cities Pizza is one of 10 finalists for Cintas Corporation’s “America’s Best Restroom” contest.

[Click here to vote]

Here is the description of the restrooms at Two Cities Pizza from Cintas:

“Walking into Two Cities Pizza Company is nothing short of an experience. Two of America’s most iconic cities, New York and Chicago, live loudly in the decor and atmosphere of this concept restaurant. Taxis surround the building, steel girders line the ceiling, Wrigley Field is paid tribute to with an ivy wall and 400-foot marker, but the most talked-about element of this brand aside from the pizza itself is the New York City subway station.

You can vote for Two Cities Pizza through Aug. 20.
“The restroom is fully outfitted with a subway platform, train car, station stops playing over the speaker, authentic subway handles above the sinks, and even graffiti on the walls. A properly taken selfie sent to a friend in New York is good enough to convince them you made a surprise visit to the Big Apple.

The subway-themed restrooms earned Two Cities Pizza a spot in the final 10.
“Just make sure you get off at the right stop before your pizza gets cold,” Cintas’ press release reads.

The winner will get $2,500 in facility services or restroom cleaning to help maintain their...
The contest winner will receive $2,500 in facility services or restroom cleaning to help maintain their award-winning restroom from Cintas.

Below is the complete list of finalists:

  • Core24 GVL - Greenville, South Carolina
  • Francy Flush - Santa Rosa, California
  • JFL Airport’s Terminal 4 - New York
  • Nan Thai Dining - Atlanta
  • Planet Word - Washington, D.C.
  • Pump House - Kannapolis, North Carolina
  • Steamboat Springs - Steamboat Springs, Colorado
  • The Fed Community - Village of Clarkston, Michigan
  • William S. Craycraft Park - Mission Viejo, California
  • Two Cities Pizza - Mason, Ohio (Vote here)

Voting is open now through Aug. 20.

