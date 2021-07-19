Vigil held for expectant mother killed by boyfriend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A vigil was held Sunday in honor of an expectant mother and her child who were killed by the mother’s boyfriend in West Price Hill Friday.

CPD says Michelle McDonald was shot and killed by Antonio Wilcox Friday afternoon. Her baby died Saturday.

Family members say they are still in denial that she’s gone, but it brings them comfort knowing the person they believe responsible for the deaths has been arrested.

They say McDonald and Wilcox were dating, and they want her death to help break the cycle of abuse and cultivate change for anyone in a similar situation.

McDonald’s mother and her 4-year-old daughter visited her West-End home together for the first time since her death two nights ago.

“I just feel like so much pain like it’s never going to end,” says her mother, Michelle Sanchez.

The family’s grief is compounded by more than the suddenness of McDonald’s death.

“Within a span of 24 hours, you lose your child and your grandchild unborn,” said her cousin Adrian Blasingame.

Family members say McDonald was 8 1/2 months pregnant.

“We got immediate justice, and it goes to show God is working with our family,” said Blasingame.

Her family says what makes the tragedy worse is that McDonald’s daughter witnessed the murder.

“We got a 4-year-old we gotta help get through trauma for the rest of her life,” said McDonald’s cousin Dorthea Young.

They say they hope her story encourages others not to hide and tolerate a domestic violence relationship.

“Just walk away. Just walk away. And stop doing these things in front of these kids,” said Young.

They say McDonald saw the good in everyone. Her good heart is what they’ll remember about her.

Family members say they want to create a group or event in McDonald’s memory to help others in abusive relationships or suffering from a mental illness.

Wilcox is expected to be in court next Wednesday.

