13-year-old shooting victim turns up at Cincinnati hospital

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 13-year-old shooting victim showed up at a Cincinnati hospital overnight, police said.

The teen, a male, was transported by private vehicle to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center in Avondale about 11:30 p.m. Monday, police said in a statement.

His injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Police said it’s unknown at this time where the incident occurred. They are investigating.

No suspect information was available, they added.

