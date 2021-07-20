5-year-old Springdale girl dead in ‘apparent homicide,’ coroner says

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - A 5-year-old girl is dead in an “apparent homicide,” according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office, and Springdale police say they are investigating.

Kaysen Blackshear of Springdale died Monday at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, a coroner’ report shows.

Springdale Police Sgt. Mike Schulz said the investigation is in very early stages and he was not sure of her cause of death yet.

He said it’s also not clear at this point where the girl was hurt, resulting in her hospitalization and, ultimately, death.

She lived on Chesterdale Court, according to the coroner’s report.

He declined to say when investigators think it occurred.

No arrests have been made, he confirmed, adding that the community is not at risk.

He said he had no suspect information to release.

“We have people that we want to talk to,” he said.

Asked if any other children were impacted or hurt, he responded: “Not to my knowledge.”

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Springdale police: 513-346-5760.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.