AirCare responds to head-on crash involving semi, dump truck

ROSS, Ohio (WXIX) - A crash in Ross on Tuesday sent at least one victim to the hospital by medical helicopter, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 5100 block of Hamilton Cleves Road.

A semi collided head-on with a dump truck, resulting in multiple injuries, the sheriff’s office says.

UC AirCare arrived to transport at least one person from the crash to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

That person’s condition is unknown at this time.

Hamilton Cleves Road is closed at the HCSO Traffic Unit investigates.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

