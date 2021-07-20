Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

AirCare responds to head-on crash involving semi, dump truck

Hamilton Cleves Road is closed.
The sheriff's office investigates a crash involving a semi and a dump truck in Ross.
The sheriff's office investigates a crash involving a semi and a dump truck in Ross.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSS, Ohio (WXIX) - A crash in Ross on Tuesday sent at least one victim to the hospital by medical helicopter, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 5100 block of Hamilton Cleves Road.

A semi collided head-on with a dump truck, resulting in multiple injuries, the sheriff’s office says.

UC AirCare arrived to transport at least one person from the crash to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

That person’s condition is unknown at this time.

Hamilton Cleves Road is closed at the HCSO Traffic Unit investigates.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crosley MacEachen
18-year-old football standout from Anderson Township charged with raping sleeping girl
Governor Andy Beshear
New mask recommendations in Kentucky as Delta variant spreads
The Hills at Pendleton Hills burned to the ground and is considered a total loss, said Rob...
Fire destroys restaurant at NKY country club
At least one dead in Covington crash, police say
Loved ones searching for time capsule buried in memory of Amber Garrett
Time capsule buried for slain Ohio girl discovered during school demolition

Latest News

Eric Johnson, 23. was arrested Monday in connection to an Over-the-Rhine deadly shooting that...
Man accused of 2018 OTR murder indicted
State Auditor Keith Faber (Provided)
Auditor: Hamilton County township ‘unauditable’
Former NKY mayor killed in Covington motorcycle crash
Former NKY mayor killed in Covington motorcycle crash
The signage was covered up while renovations continue.
Hard Rock signage covered up, still undergoing renovations