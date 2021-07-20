Auditor: Hamilton County township ‘unauditable’

CROSBY TWP., Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio state auditors have declared Crosby Township in western Hamilton County “unauditable.”

The township has inadequate records to complete an audit for 2018 and 2018, State Auditor Keith Faber announced Tuesday.

“Now more than ever, local governments need to be open and transparent about their finances and that requires them to file their financial records for audit,” Faber said.

“Should the township need help preparing their records, our Local Government Services team is more than willing to assist.”

The declaration comes after an independent public accounting firm conducting the audit was unable to obtain several items such as bank reconciliations( bank statements summarizing banking and business activity) including identification of reconciling items, Faber says.

Auditor also were unable to get copies of meeting minutes, ordinances, and resolutions passed by the Board of Trustees from January 1, 2018 to present, copies of all final appropriation ordinances/resolutions passed by the Board of Trustees for 2018, 2019, and 2020, and copies of the final certificate of Estimated Resources certified by the County for 2018, 2019, 2020, according to the auditor’s office.

Township officials have 90 days to revise their financial records and provide the data necessary to complete the audit. Faber said.

Failure to bring the accounts, records and reports into an auditable condition within ninety days may result in legal action, he noted.

This action may result in Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s office issuing a subpoena for Crosby Township Fiscal Officer Matthew Wallace to appear in the auditor’s office “to explain their failure to provide their financial records,” Faber said in a news release.

The attorney general also may sue to compel him to prepare and/or produce the necessary information to complete the audit.

Faber says officials who need help correcting any deficiencies can call his Local Government Services (LGS) Department.

LGS is a team of financial managers, dedicated to bringing expert financial services to Ohio’s local governments.

“However,” Faber said, “the auditor office will not consider the township’s failure to act in a timely manner or their inability to meet our schedule as a mitigating factor to extend the 90 day period.”

