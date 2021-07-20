Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

CDC: Delta variant accounts for 83% of US cases

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK — Health officials say the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to surge and accounts for an estimated 83% of U.S. COVID-19 cases.

That’s a dramatic increase from the week of July 3, when the variant accounted for about 50% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases.

“The best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 variants is to prevent the spread of disease, and vaccination is the most powerful tool we have,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director if the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, during a U.S. Senate hearing Tuesday.

The delta variant is a mutated coronavirus that spreads more easily than other versions. It was first detected in India but now has been identified around the world.

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— Research: Millions may have died in India during pandemic

— Muslims mark Eid al-Adha holiday in pandemic’s shadow

— South Korean gov’t apologizes over virus-stricken destroyer

— World shares mixed on worries virus may upend recoveries

___

Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crosley MacEachen
18-year-old football standout from Anderson Township charged with raping sleeping girl
Governor Andy Beshear
New mask recommendations in Kentucky as Delta variant spreads
Left: Michelle McDonald. Right: Antonio Wilcox.
Coroner IDs newborn who died day after mother fatally shot
At least one dead in Covington crash, police say
Air Care and medics were called to the scene of a motorcycle crash in Clermont County Sunday,...
Four motorcyclists injured in Clermont County crash

Latest News

LIVE: Biden hosts Super Bowl champions at White House
In this photo provided by the Bootleg Fire Incident Command, the Bootleg Fire burns at night...
Extreme weather fuels Oregon wildfires; outside help sought
The state and local governments say distribution companies did not have proper controls to flag...
4 companies on verge of $26 billion deal to settle US opioid lawsuits
Skyline Chili Celebrates National Chili Day
Mets announcer rips ‘disgusting’ Skyline Chili during game vs Reds