Child flown to hospital from Middletown water park

A child was transported by CareFlight from Land of Illusion in Middletown Tuesday night.
A child was transported by CareFlight from Land of Illusion in Middletown Tuesday night.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A child was flown by medical helicopter to a hospital Tuesday night due to injuries suffered at a Middletown adventure park.

The incident happened at Land of Illusion, a water park with a floating obstacle course.

CareFlight transported the child to Dayton Children’s Hospital sometime before 7 p.m.

The nature and extent of the child’s injuries are unknown at this time.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

