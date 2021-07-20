Child flown to hospital from Middletown water park

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A child was flown by medical helicopter to a hospital Tuesday night due to injuries suffered at a Middletown adventure park.

The incident happened at Land of Illusion, a water park with a floating obstacle course.

CareFlight transported the child to Dayton Children’s Hospital sometime before 7 p.m.

The nature and extent of the child’s injuries are unknown at this time.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.