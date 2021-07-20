Child flown to hospital from Middletown water park
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A child was flown by medical helicopter to a hospital Tuesday night due to injuries suffered at a Middletown adventure park.
The incident happened at Land of Illusion, a water park with a floating obstacle course.
CareFlight transported the child to Dayton Children’s Hospital sometime before 7 p.m.
The nature and extent of the child’s injuries are unknown at this time.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
