CPS discusses masks, safety plan ahead of fall semester

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - School officials presented the CPS Board of Education with a recommended safety plan on Monday, including guidance on mask use in the fall.

Chief Strategy Officer Sarah Trimble Oliver described the plan at the board’s last virtual meeting.

The plan dispenses with some of the hallmarks of schooling during the pandemic. No more temperature checks. No more staggering bus arrivals.

Field trips will be back, as will volunteer opportunities.

As of now, masks are still required for everyone indoors but not outdoors.

The new plan comes after the CDC advised last week students, faculty and staff who are fully vaccinated can ditch the masks, while those who are not vaccinated should still wear them.

More recently, the American Academy of Pediatrics said students and staff should wear masks at school.

CPS Board member Eve Bolton questioned the wisdom of universal masking on Monday.

“That is hard to explain to anybody who those who have been fully vaccinated have to wear masks,” she said.

It might not be an option for CPS. A bill introduced last week would ban Ohio’s public schools and colleges from mandating masks for students and faculty.

CPS Board members say the mask issue will come back up in its August meeting.

