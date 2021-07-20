Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

CPS discusses masks, safety plan ahead of fall semester

By Joanna Bouras
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - School officials presented the CPS Board of Education with a recommended safety plan on Monday, including guidance on mask use in the fall.

Chief Strategy Officer Sarah Trimble Oliver described the plan at the board’s last virtual meeting.

The plan dispenses with some of the hallmarks of schooling during the pandemic. No more temperature checks. No more staggering bus arrivals.

Field trips will be back, as will volunteer opportunities.

As of now, masks are still required for everyone indoors but not outdoors.

The new plan comes after the CDC advised last week students, faculty and staff who are fully vaccinated can ditch the masks, while those who are not vaccinated should still wear them.

>> Can new CDC mask guidelines be enforced? Cincinnati educators doubtful

More recently, the American Academy of Pediatrics said students and staff should wear masks at school.

CPS Board member Eve Bolton questioned the wisdom of universal masking on Monday.

“That is hard to explain to anybody who those who have been fully vaccinated have to wear masks,” she said.

It might not be an option for CPS. A bill introduced last week would ban Ohio’s public schools and colleges from mandating masks for students and faculty.

CPS Board members say the mask issue will come back up in its August meeting.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Air Care and medics were called to the scene of a motorcycle crash in Clermont County Sunday,...
Four motorcyclists injured in Clermont County crash
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Kroger, 2 company employees
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Kroger, company employees after former manager took his own life
Left: Michelle McDonald. Right: Antonio Wilcox.
Coroner IDs newborn who died day after mother fatally shot
Cincinnati firefighters rescued a dog trapped five days between two walls at a Northside home.
Firefighters rescue dog trapped 5 days between walls of Cincinnati home
A vigil held in honor of an expectant Michelle McDonald.
Vigil held for pregnant woman police say was killed by boyfriend

Latest News

Loved ones searching for time capsule buried in memory of Amber Garrett
Time capsule buried for slain Ohio girl discovered during school demolition
At least one dead in Covington crash, police say
Dry Ridge police looking for missing woman with schizophrenia
Family scared for missing NKY woman after car found abandoned
The Brent Spence Bridge maintenance project is expected to be complete in November.
Significant traffic change coming to Brent Spence Bridge construction