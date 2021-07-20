Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Family scared for missing NKY woman with schizophrenia

Autumn Patterson hasn’t been seen since July 6.
Autumn Patterson
Autumn Patterson(WXIX)
By Courtney King
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANT COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Dry Ridge police are searching for a 34-year-old woman not seen since July 6.

Autumn Patterson’s car was found abandoned at Piddle Park in Dry Ridge.

Patterson is a mother of two. Police say she called her daughter on July 4 but did not pick her up the following Monday.

She is schizophrenic and has a history of substance abuse, police say.

Police say her boss was the last person to see her.

She is described as 5′5″ with a medium build and several tattoos including three cancer ribbons.

Her sister, Megan Guffey says Patterson was living in her car but was working and wouldn’t have abandoned it.

“I couldn’t believe she left it,” said Patterson’s mother, Melissa Messer, “because that’s her safety jacket. That’s all she had. She was living in it.”

Guffey is scared for Patterson’s safety.

“For me, just knowing how paranoid she is, I just have a hard time believing she would be in a car with a stranger,” Guffey said. “Even her own family she thinks are out to get her. I just don’t see her jumping in a car with someone she doesn’t know.”

Messer and Guffey just want to know what happened.

“If someone picked her up, then who’s in that car?” Guffey said. “Whose car does it belong to? Is she on foot?”

Police will search for Patterson with dogs Tuesday at 8 a.m. at Piddle Park.

If you have information on her disappearance, you’re urged to contact the Dry Ridge Police Department at (859) 428-1212.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Air Care and medics were called to the scene of a motorcycle crash in Clermont County Sunday,...
Four motorcyclists injured in Clermont County crash
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Kroger, 2 company employees
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Kroger, company employees after former manager took his own life
Left: Michelle McDonald. Right: Antonio Wilcox.
Coroner IDs newborn who died day after mother fatally shot
Cincinnati firefighters rescued a dog trapped five days between two walls at a Northside home.
Firefighters rescue dog trapped 5 days between walls of Cincinnati home
A vigil held in honor of an expectant Michelle McDonald.
Vigil held for pregnant woman police say was killed by boyfriend

Latest News

Loved ones searching for time capsule buried in memory of Amber Garrett
Time capsule buried for slain Ohio girl discovered during school demolition
At least one dead in Covington crash, police say
The Brent Spence Bridge maintenance project is expected to be complete in November.
Significant traffic change coming to Brent Spence Bridge construction
Cincinnati Skyline from SkyFOX19
Cincinnati has nation’s fastest-selling housing market