Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

FCC stadium unveiling new beer district

New beer district at TQL stadium.
New beer district at TQL stadium.(FOX19 NOW)
By Drew Amman
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - For the first time, FC Cincinnati fans will get a chance to see the TQL Beer District when the club hosts Atlanta United FC Wednesday at 8 p.m. at TQL Stadium.

TQL is kicking off the grand opening of the district in the southwest corner of the 26,000 seat venue.

“Whole new spot to grab a cold one. 10 different beers you can sample there, six on tap. The first 500 customers to the TQL Beer District get a free commemorative TQL Stadium cup,” TQL Corporate Communications Manager Julia Fulton said.

In addition, the match against Atlanta United is the annual “orange out” game when fans are encouraged to wear orange and the first 20,000 fans will receive a TQL Stadium collectible flag.

Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and from 4 to 8 p.m. there’s a Washington Park celebration with a surprise as TQL will be the unofficial sponsor of hump day bringing camels to the park.

Fans can get pictures with the camels and the event will feature activities, music, drinks and food trucks.

FC Cincinnati’s match against Atlanta United will be airing on FS1. FC Cincinnati is entering the match with 12 points on the year with a record of 3-6-3.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crosley MacEachen
18-year-old football standout from Anderson charged with raping sleeping girl
Governor Andy Beshear
New mask recommendations in Kentucky as Delta variant spreads
Left: Michelle McDonald. Right: Antonio Wilcox.
Coroner IDs newborn who died day after mother fatally shot
At least one dead in Covington crash, police say
Air Care and medics were called to the scene of a motorcycle crash in Clermont County Sunday,...
Four motorcyclists injured in Clermont County crash

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws during the first half of an NFL football...
Bengals Week 2 preseason game to air nationally on NFL Network
Joe Burrow
How'd he do it? Orthopedic Surgeon weighs in on Joe Burrow's rapid recovery
Cincy Shirts begins selling famous shirt from the All Star Game "purple carpet."
Cincy Shirts begins selling famous Nick Castellanos t-shirt
‘He is my hero:’ Girl honors father on Cincinnati Reds’ first Lou Gehrig Day
‘He is my hero:’ Girl honors father on Cincinnati Reds’ first Lou Gehrig Day