FCC stadium unveiling new beer district

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - For the first time, FC Cincinnati fans will get a chance to see the TQL Beer District when the club hosts Atlanta United FC Wednesday at 8 p.m. at TQL Stadium.

TQL is kicking off the grand opening of the district in the southwest corner of the 26,000 seat venue.

“Whole new spot to grab a cold one. 10 different beers you can sample there, six on tap. The first 500 customers to the TQL Beer District get a free commemorative TQL Stadium cup,” TQL Corporate Communications Manager Julia Fulton said.

In addition, the match against Atlanta United is the annual “orange out” game when fans are encouraged to wear orange and the first 20,000 fans will receive a TQL Stadium collectible flag.

Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and from 4 to 8 p.m. there’s a Washington Park celebration with a surprise as TQL will be the unofficial sponsor of hump day bringing camels to the park.

Fans can get pictures with the camels and the event will feature activities, music, drinks and food trucks.

FC Cincinnati’s match against Atlanta United will be airing on FS1. FC Cincinnati is entering the match with 12 points on the year with a record of 3-6-3.

