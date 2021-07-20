Contests
Fire destroys restaurant at NKY country club

Fire destroyed a restaurant at a northern Kentucky country club early Tuesday. The Hills at...
Fire destroyed a restaurant at a northern Kentucky country club early Tuesday. The Hills at Pendleton Hills burned to the ground and is considered a total loss, said Rob Braun, spokesman for Pendleton County.(Provided)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BUTLER, Ky. (WXIX) - Fire destroyed a restaurant at a northern Kentucky country club early Tuesday.

The Hills at Pendleton Hills burned to the ground and is considered a total loss, said Rob Braun, spokesman for Pendleton County.

Falmouth and Pendleton County fire crews responded to the eatery on Country Club Drive off U.S. 27 in Butler just after 2:30 a.m., Pendleton County dispatchers say.

They knocked the bulk of the blaze down, but the flames were too intense to save the business.

No injuries were reported, and the owner plans to rebuild, Braun said.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

