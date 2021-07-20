Fire destroys restaurant at NKY country club

BUTLER, Ky. (WXIX) - Fire destroyed a restaurant at a northern Kentucky country club early Tuesday.

The Hills at Pendleton Hills burned to the ground and is considered a total loss, said Rob Braun, spokesman for Pendleton County.

Falmouth and Pendleton County fire crews responded to the eatery on Country Club Drive off U.S. 27 in Butler just after 2:30 a.m., Pendleton County dispatchers say.

They knocked the bulk of the blaze down, but the flames were too intense to save the business.

No injuries were reported, and the owner plans to rebuild, Braun said.

