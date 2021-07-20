Hard Rock signage covered up, still undergoing renovations

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After celebrating its grand opening last week, the signage at the Hard Rock Cafe at Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati has been covered up.

The signage has been covered as other renovations continue at the casino and restaurant.

Hard Rock Casino Advertising Manager Maggie Bauer release this statement to FOX19 NOW:

“We continue to make renovations to open the Hard Rock Casino. We provided a sneak peek of renovations last week during our opening of the Hard Rock Cafe and will unveil all new renovations later this fall.”

Hard Rock International purchased the former Jack Cincinnati Casino in 2019.

Exclusive branding for the downtown casino was unveiled in April featuring themes and motifs specific to the Queen City.

