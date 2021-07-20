Contests
La Soupe rescues 3,000 lbs. of food after freezers go out at new Trader Joe’s in NKY

The food that would have been thrown out was saved within hours of the freezers going down.
The new Crestview Hills Trader Joe's faced the prospect of throwing out thousands of pounds of...
The new Crestview Hills Trader Joe's faced the prospect of throwing out thousands of pounds of food after their refrigerators froze on Sunday. They called local nonprofit partner La Soupe instead.(Crestview Hills Town Center Facebook page)
By Kaitlin Lewis
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Around 3,000 pounds of food was rescued from the new Trader Joe’s location in Northern Kentucky after its refrigerator system malfunctioned Sunday, according to our media partners at the Enquirer.

La Soupe first posted about the outage on social media. Partner Relation Manager Katy Nardolillo said the nonprofit got the call around 2 p.m. Sunday from a Crestview Hills store manager.

“Of course when we get a call like that we’re going to come running because we don’t want it to end up in a landfill,” Nardolillo said. “Especially when there’s hungry people here in Cincinnati.”

Trader Joe’s opens at Crestview Hills Town Center Friday

Nardolillo said La Soupe’s Executive Director Suzanne Deyoung followed the call with a string texts to volunteers, who are usually off on Sundays.

Within a few hours, the food that would have been thrown out by morning was saved.

Yesterday afternoon, our Executive Director Suzanne Deyoung received a phone call out of the blue while foraging for...

Posted by La Soupe on Monday, July 19, 2021

The Enquirer reached out to Trader Joe’s Crestview Hills location for information.

La Soupe partners with many grocery stores in the area, including Trader Joe’s, which it first become partners with in April 2020 after the Kenwood location had its refrigerating systems fail.

Now, La Soupe picks up unwanted food weekly from both Kenwood and Crestview Hills.

La Soupe’s mission is to bridge the gap between food waste and hunger. According to its website, 40 percent of food in the United States is thrown away, and 2 out of 7 Cincinnatians live in poverty.

Instead of grocery stores throwing out overproduced or imperfect foods, Nardolillo said La Soupe rescues products to create nutrient-dense meals to give to those who suffer from food insecurity.

The meals cooked at La Soupe are distributed throughout the community through its partnerships with organizations that work with Cincinnatians fighting food insecurity.

Nardolillo said that La Soupe currently has 80 partners in the community, and sends out 15,000 servings per week from their kitchen.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 The Enquirer. All rights reserved.

