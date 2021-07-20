Contests
Mets announcer rips ‘disgusting’ Skyline Chili during game vs Reds

Skyline Chili Celebrates National Chili Day
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The play between the Cincinnati Reds and the New York Mets isn’t the headline coming from Monday’s game. In fact, the comment from SNY play-by-play announcer Gary Cohen on Skyline Chili is the trending topic.

Monday’s broadcast on SNY returned to the bottom of the sixth inning with a shot of Skyline Chili.

Cohen, upon seeing a five-way being made, did not hold back on his opinion of Skyline.

At one point, the Mets announcer decides to unload by saying, “the disgusting chili gravy.”

Cohen finished his thoughts with, “try it once and then you’ll never eat it again.”

