Former NKY mayor killed in Covington motorcycle crash

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Police identified the motorcyclist killed Monday in a crash in Covington as the former mayor Bromley.

Donald Jobe, 39, died at the scene of the crash on KY-17 in the area of Pioneer Park, according to the Covington Police Department.

The investigation found that another driver turned out of Pioneer Park but was driving the wrong way in the southbound lanes.

The vehicle drove a short distance in the wrong direction before hitting Jobe’s motorcycle, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the crash around 8:40 p.m. Police said the 39-year-old died at the scene.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Jobe was set to go to trial in September for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars of public funds, according to Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders.

Jobe, the former city of Bromley mayor and top firefighter, was facing charges of abuse of public trust for stealing up to $10,000, tampering with evidence and public records, theft by deception, theft by failure to make required disposition and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Jobe resigned as mayor in August 2017, about six months after search warrants were executed at his home. He remained in his position as the city’s fire chief until his arrest in October 2018.

