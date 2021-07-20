Mount Saint Joseph University criticized for hosting President Biden town hall

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Right to Life of Greater Cincinnati says it is “unacceptable” for Mount Saint Joseph University to host a town hall meeting Wednesday night with President Joe Biden.

Following confirmation that the Catholic university is the site for the event, the anti-abortion organization sent an email asking people to call the school and Archbishop Dennis Schnurr in protest.

The message from Right to Life says the university “should be ashamed” to host President Biden.

“Respectfully request that the Archbishop stop this event from taking place and make a public statement about the gravity of the sin of abortion,” the email reads in part.

“We need [Archbishop Schnurr’s] leadership and his voice to stand up for the most innocent among us and to make it clear that President Biden is not a Catholic in good standing until he does all in his power to put an end to abortion.

“In this time of evil and confusion, we need the leadership and voices of good and faithful Catholic men,” the email concludes.

The Archdiocese of Cincinnati issued its own statement on President’s Biden visit.

The Archdiocese said Archbishop Schnurr was not contacted by anyone about the event coming to the university, which operates under the sponsorship of the Sisters of Charity.

They went on to say Archbishop Schnurr would not have approved “for any such event to occur on Catholic premises.”

Mount Saint Joseph University said in a statement they have been, “and will continue to be a diverse and inclusive place where people from different races, ethnicities, social backgrounds, beliefs, and religions can come together to discuss and share their unique perspectives.”

The Right to Life of Greater Cincinnati is not alone in voicing displeasure regarding Mount Saint Joseph University hosting the CNN Town Hall.

Hamilton County Auditor Dusty Rhodes tweeted, “Fake Catholic President at fake Catholic college.”

Rhodes said in another tweet, “It’s official. The Sisters of Charity are a disgrace.”

Wednesday’s town hall will begin at 8 p.m. and is by invitation only.

Biden will also visit a local union training center, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer, but the exact location hasn’t been announced.

