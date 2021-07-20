Perfect Summer Afternoon, Sunshine & Mid 80′s Tuesday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - While we could see some patchy fog Tuesday morning, we stay dry as another skies will become sunny with a high of 86 degrees Tuesday.

A weak cold front will drop southward into the Ohio Valley from the Great lakes Wednesday and with it comes a slight chance of a shower, with the emphasis on “slight”. Otherwise a sun and cloud mix and mid 80s on Wednesday.

Thursday remains dry in the upper 80s and more humidity.

The front will stall around the Ohio River Valley and beginning Friday several small disturbances will travel along it bringing the threat of rain.

As another front closes in on the Tristate from the Canadian Plains, the chance of rain increases and wet weather will threaten your outdoor plans Friday through early Monday morning.

