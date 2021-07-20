Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Perfect Summer Afternoon, Sunshine & Mid 80′s Tuesday

Rain & thunder chances increase by Friday into the weekend.
By Frank Marzullo
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:12 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - While we could see some patchy fog Tuesday morning, we stay dry as another skies will become sunny with a high of 86 degrees Tuesday.

A weak cold front will drop southward into the Ohio Valley from the Great lakes Wednesday and with it comes a slight chance of a shower, with the emphasis on “slight”. Otherwise a sun and cloud mix and mid 80s on Wednesday.

Thursday remains dry in the upper 80s and more humidity.

The front will stall around the Ohio River Valley and beginning Friday several small disturbances will travel along it bringing the threat of rain.

As another front closes in on the Tristate from the Canadian Plains, the chance of rain increases and wet weather will threaten your outdoor plans Friday through early Monday morning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crosley MacEachen
18-year-old football standout from Anderson charged with raping sleeping girl
Governor Andy Beshear
New mask recommendations in Kentucky as Delta variant spreads
Left: Michelle McDonald. Right: Antonio Wilcox.
Coroner IDs newborn who died day after mother fatally shot
At least one dead in Covington crash, police say
Air Care and medics were called to the scene of a motorcycle crash in Clermont County Sunday,...
Four motorcyclists injured in Clermont County crash

Latest News

First Alert Video Forecast Update
Frank's Tuesday Forecast Update
A line of severe thunderstorms knocked down trees and power lines around southern Genesee and...
Finally, A Mostly Dry Week Ahead with Humidity Ups and Downs
Overnight Forecast Update
Overnight Forecast Update
Monday Evening Forecast Update
Monday Evening Forecast Update