Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Police: Wrong-way driver had drugs, alcohol in her system during time of I-75 crash that killed six

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - New toxicology results show a Madison County woman had alcohol and drugs in her system at the time of a deadly wrong-way crash on I-75.

Investigators say Jamaica Caudill’s blood alcohol level was .205. The report also shows she had meth and pain killers in her system.

Police say Caudill was going the wrong way on I-75 last month when she crashed head-on with another car. An Owen County mother, Catherine Greene, and her four children were killed.

Caudill also died in the crash.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crosley MacEachen
18-year-old football standout from Anderson Township charged with raping sleeping girl
Governor Andy Beshear
New mask recommendations in Kentucky as Delta variant spreads
The Hills at Pendleton Hills burned to the ground and is considered a total loss, said Rob...
Fire destroys restaurant at NKY country club
At least one dead in Covington crash, police say
Loved ones searching for time capsule buried in memory of Amber Garrett
Time capsule buried for slain Ohio girl discovered during school demolition

Latest News

The new Crestview Hills Trader Joe's faced the prospect of throwing out thousands of pounds of...
La Soupe rescues 3,000 lbs. of food after freezers go out at new Trader Joe’s in NKY
State Auditor Keith Faber (Provided)
Auditor: Hamilton County township ‘unauditable’
The quick work of scientists around the country could result in a first-of-their-kind litter of...
Cincinnati Zoo could soon welcome groundbreaking litter of Texas ocelot kittens
Joel Wegener and his two kids are keeping busy this summer with Special Neat Treats.
Special Neat Treats ice cream truck creating jobs for those with special needs
The sheriff's office investigates a crash involving a dump truck and a semi.
AirCare responds to head-on crash involving semi, dump truck