President Biden town hall to be held at Mount St. Joseph University

Trucks began arriving in the parking lot on Monday.
Trucks began arriving in the parking lot on Monday.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - President Joe Biden’s CNN Town Hall will be held at Mount St. Joseph University on Wednesday.

University officials confirmed the location, saying they are “humbled and honored” to host the event.

“The University has always been and will continue to be a diverse and inclusive place where people from different races, ethnicities, social backgrounds, beliefs, and religions can come together to discuss and share their unique perspectives.  We look forward to introducing the Mount to a nationally televised prime time audience,” read a statement from Mt. Saint Joseph University.

On Monday, trucks equipped with satellite dishes were parked at the university parking lot.

Biden will also visit a local union training center according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer, but the exact location hasn’t been announced.

The president will land at CVG on Air Force 1 on Wednesday.

The exact route the president will take to get from CVG to the university has not been released although you can expect delays in Northern Kentucky, Downtown and on the west side.

Cincinnati police said to expect closures of “major roadways” for anyone traveling between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m.

The town hall will focus on “issues facing the nation ranging from COVID-19 to the economy,” CNN reported last week.

Wednesday’s event will begin at 8 p.m. and is by invitation only.

