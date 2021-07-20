At least one dead in Covington crash, police say

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Authorities are at the scene of a fatal crash in southern Covington Monday night.

The crash happened sometime shortly before 9 p.m. at KY 17 (also Madison Pike) in front of Pioneer Park.

At least one person is dead, Covington police say.

They did not say the number of victims or anything about how the crash occurred.

The identities of those involved are being withheld as the Covington Police Traffic Unit investigates.

KY 17 is shut down at this time and will be for several hours, police say. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

