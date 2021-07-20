Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

At least one dead in Covington crash, police say

KY 17 will be closed for several hours.
(Gray tv)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Authorities are at the scene of a fatal crash in southern Covington Monday night.

The crash happened sometime shortly before 9 p.m. at KY 17 (also Madison Pike) in front of Pioneer Park.

At least one person is dead, Covington police say.

They did not say the number of victims or anything about how the crash occurred.

The identities of those involved are being withheld as the Covington Police Traffic Unit investigates.

KY 17 is shut down at this time and will be for several hours, police say. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Air Care and medics were called to the scene of a motorcycle crash in Clermont County Sunday,...
Four motorcyclists injured in Clermont County crash
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Kroger, 2 company employees
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Kroger, company employees after former manager took his own life
Left: Michelle McDonald. Right: Antonio Wilcox.
Coroner IDs newborn who died day after mother fatally shot
Cincinnati firefighters rescued a dog trapped five days between two walls at a Northside home.
Firefighters rescue dog trapped 5 days between walls of Cincinnati home
A vigil held in honor of an expectant Michelle McDonald.
Vigil held for pregnant woman police say was killed by boyfriend

Latest News

Loved ones searching for time capsule buried in memory of Amber Garrett
Time capsule buried for slain Ohio girl discovered during school demolition
Autumn Patterson
Family scared for missing NKY woman with schizophrenia
The Brent Spence Bridge maintenance project is expected to be complete in November.
Significant traffic change coming to Brent Spence Bridge construction
Cincinnati Skyline from SkyFOX19
Cincinnati has nation’s fastest-selling housing market