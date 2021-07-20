Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Shooting victim found in public square in Hamilton

Hamilton police are investigating a shooting early Tuesday after a person was found shot in the...
Hamilton police are investigating a shooting early Tuesday after a person was found shot in the leg on Bailey Square on South 2nd Street, Butler County dispatchers confirm.(FOX19 NOW/file)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:16 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Hamilton police are investigating a shooting early Tuesday, according to Butler County dispatchers.

One person was found about 3:30 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the leg on Bailey Square, 718 S. 2nd Street, dispatchers confirm.

It was not immediately clear if the public plaza/event space was the actual shooting location, or if the person was shot somewhere else - or what led up to it.

The person was taken to Kettering Health Hamilton hospital, according to dispatchers.

Hamilton police were not immediately available for comment.

FOX19 NOW will update this story as soon as more information is released.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crosley MacEachen
18-year-old football standout from Anderson charged with raping sleeping girl
Governor Andy Beshear
New mask recommendations in Kentucky as Delta variant spreads
Left: Michelle McDonald. Right: Antonio Wilcox.
Coroner IDs newborn who died day after mother fatally shot
At least one dead in Covington crash, police say
Air Care and medics were called to the scene of a motorcycle crash in Clermont County Sunday,...
Four motorcyclists injured in Clermont County crash

Latest News

Crosley MacEachen
18-year-old football standout from Anderson charged with raping sleeping girl
A 13-year-old shooting victim showed up at a Cincinnati hospital overnight, police said.
13-year-old shooting victim turns up at Cincinnati hospital
Left: Michelle McDonald. Right: Antonio Wilcox.
Coroner IDs newborn who died day after mother fatally shot
CPS discusses masks, safety plan ahead of fall semester