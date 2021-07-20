Shooting victim found in public square in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Hamilton police are investigating a shooting early Tuesday, according to Butler County dispatchers.

One person was found about 3:30 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the leg on Bailey Square, 718 S. 2nd Street, dispatchers confirm.

It was not immediately clear if the public plaza/event space was the actual shooting location, or if the person was shot somewhere else - or what led up to it.

The person was taken to Kettering Health Hamilton hospital, according to dispatchers.

Hamilton police were not immediately available for comment.

