Significant traffic change coming to Brent Spence Bridge construction

Northbound drivers should expect delays this weekend.
The Brent Spence Bridge maintenance project is expected to be complete in November.
The Brent Spence Bridge maintenance project is expected to be complete in November.(KYTC)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Northbound drivers over the Brent Spence Bridge will face a much different traffic pattern next weekend, and significant delays are expected as crews make the change.

The northbound span of the bridge will transition to two lanes, with the far left lane proceding to I-75 and the far right lane proceeding to I-71. The two center lanes will be closed, so drivers won’t be able to shift course once they’ve entered the bridge.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Branch Manager Cory Wilson cautioned drivers will need to plan their drive and know their route before they approach the bridge, because changing lanes won’t be possible after this weekend.

The bridge will reduce to one northbound lane on Friday at 10 p.m. and I-75 North access will be closed.

I-75 North access will reopen sometime before Sunday. I-71 North access will then close and reopen Sunday at 5 a.m.

Overnight Friday 11 p.m.-5 a.m., police will be in place south of the bridge and will hold traffic in 15-minute increments to allow crews to safely set the next traffic pattern on the bridge.

The following traffic pattern will be in place after Sunday at 5 a.m.:

  • The far left lane on I-71/75 northbound will be open for drivers to access I-75 northbound in Ohio.
  • The far right lane on I-71/75 northbound will be open for drivers to access I-71 northbound in Ohio.
  • The two center lanes will be CLOSED. Changing lanes on the bridge will not be possible. If you are in the left lane, you will proceed to I-75; if you are in the right lane, you will proceed to I-71.

This traffic pattern is expected to remain in place through Sunday, Aug. 29, weather permitting, KYTC says.

“We are more than 50 percent complete with the maintenance project on the bridge,” said Bob Yeager, Chief District Engineer of KYTC’s District 6 office. “This is a routine project that is part of the normal lifecycle of a major structure like the Brent Spence Bridge. Just as you have to perform regular maintenance on your personal property like your car and your home so it stays in good working order, we have to perform regular maintenance on our public infrastructure to ensure it remains safe for long-term use.”

Inspection crews on-site during the maintenance work have said the bridge is sturdy and safe.

The project is expected to be completed by Nov. 15, 2021, weather permitting.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

