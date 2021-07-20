Contests
Special Neat Treats ice cream truck creating jobs for those with special needs

By Ashley Smith
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Special Neat Treats is a new ice cream truck in town this year that is more than delicious treats; it is bringing jobs to those with special needs.

Joel Wegener of Loveland owns Special Neat Treats after buying the truck earlier this year.

“It just seemed like the right thing to do to buy this truck,” explains Wegener.

Wegener has two kids with special needs, Mary Kate, and Josh. They work with their dad at Special Neat Treats.

Wegener hopes this family business venture will inspire someone else.

At the very least, he knows his own kids are learning new business and communication skills daily.

“No matter what your family situation is or the dynamics of what’s going on, one thing is there’s hope and there’s joy,” explains Wegener. “And there’s some normality to life and we’re going to do that through this means of sharing an ice cream with you. As much as possible, we want to get out there and share the joy and share hope.”

Wegener says his other job, besides parenting 10 kids with his wife, is working for a fundraising company.

His summers are usually pretty free, that is until now.

“On a daily basis we connect with people that care so much about special needs, or they have their own story and to be able to sit in this truck, look out the window and see kids coming screaming and parents bringing their kids,” explained Wegener.

If you are interested in contacting Wegener to have Special Neat Treats at your event, you can find that information on their Facebook page. Wegener says it is best to leave a message there and he will get back to you.

