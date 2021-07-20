Contests
Man accused of 2018 OTR murder indicted

Eric Johnson, 23. was arrested Monday in connection to an Over-the-Rhine deadly shooting that took place in June of 2018.(Cincinnati Police Department)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The suspect in a 2018 fatal shooting in the Over-the-Rhine was indicted on Tuesday.

Eric Johnson, 23, is charged with two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said.

Deters says Johnson walked up to Thomas Maul Jr. outside his girlfriend’s apartment in the 200 block of East Clifton Avenue on June 1, 2018, and shot him multiple times.

The 21-year-old died at the scene.

Johnson was arrested on July 12, Cincinnati police announced. A judge set his bond at $1 million the day following his arrest.

“It has been three years since this young man was gunned down,” Prosecutor Deters said Tuesday. “The Cincinnati Homicide Unit never gave up on finding his killer. We should all be proud to live in a city with such a dedicated police force.

If convicted on all counts, Johnson faces a maximum possible sentence of life in prison.

Thomas Maul Sr. says his son was a “wonderful guy.”

Maul Sr. says he does not know the motive behind the killing but hopes to find out when Johnson appears in court.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

