1 in serious condition after double stabbing in East Price Hill

Two people were stabbed in East Price Hill and one is in serious condition, police say.
Two people were stabbed in East Price Hill and one is in serious condition, police say.(KY3)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were stabbed Tuesday night in East Price Hill, according to Cincinnati police.

One of those stabbed, a 20-year-old man, was seriously injured, police say.

The stabbing occurred around 10 p.m. in the 3600 block of Glenway Avenue. Police responded on reports of a felonious assault.

The victims were transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The 20-year-old is listed in serious condition. The other victim has non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

There is no suspect information at this time.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

