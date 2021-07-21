1 in serious condition after double stabbing in East Price Hill

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were stabbed Tuesday night in East Price Hill, according to Cincinnati police.

One of those stabbed, a 20-year-old man, was seriously injured, police say.

The stabbing occurred around 10 p.m. in the 3600 block of Glenway Avenue. Police responded on reports of a felonious assault.

The victims were transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The 20-year-old is listed in serious condition. The other victim has non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

There is no suspect information at this time.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.