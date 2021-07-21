Teen dies after being pulled from water at Cincinnati-area water park, coroner says

Contests
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 14-year-old girl has died after being pulled from the water at a water park in Butler County, the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office said early Wednesday.

Mykiara Jones, 14, died Tuesday night, shortly after a medical helicopter flew her to Dayton Children’s Hospital from Land of Illusion’s waterpark, Aqua Adventures, in Madison Township, according to the coroner’s office.

Her autopsy will be conducted Wednesday, coroner’s officials confirmed.

Butler County dispatchers say they received reports about 5 p.m. Tuesday that a 14-year-old girl went into the water and never came back up.

Madison Township and Middletown fire crews responded to the water park off Thomas Road and performed CPR on the teen.

The incident remains under investigation.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

