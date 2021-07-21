Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

DHL looking to fill more than 1,000 positions at CVG by end of year

DHL is recruiting to fill 1,100 positions. (FOX19 file photo)
DHL is recruiting to fill 1,100 positions. (FOX19 file photo)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - DHL Express is looking to fill 1,100 positions by the end of 2021 at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport (CVG).

To help fill these positions, DHL is hosting a block party at Washington Park.

The company said they recently increase hourly wages by more than 13%.

Available positions include sort package handlers, ramp/tug agents, hub operations agents, customs entry agents and clearance agents, with hourly wages up to $21 per hour, depending on position and shifts.

The block party is scheduled for Sunday, July 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information on the positions, visit their website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hills at Pendleton Hills burned to the ground and is considered a total loss, said Rob...
Fire destroys restaurant at NKY country club
Skyline Chili Celebrates National Chili Day
Mets announcer rips ‘disgusting’ Skyline Chili during game vs. Reds
Governor Andy Beshear
New mask recommendations in Kentucky as Delta variant spreads
Crosley MacEachen
18-year-old football standout from Anderson Township charged with raping sleeping girl
Loved ones searching for time capsule buried in memory of Amber Garrett
Time capsule buried for slain Ohio girl discovered during school demolition

Latest News

Mykiara Jones
Teen dies after being pulled from water at Cincinnati-area water park, coroner says
Middletown passes 25-year levy extension to replace fire stations
Middletown passes levy to replace fire stations
Cincinnati’s first African-American chief who went on to run the Detroit Police Department...
Former Cincinnati police chief forms ‘exploratory committee’ to run for Michigan governor
A juvenile and a 19-year-old are charged with assault after police say they jumped three people...
Police: 2 teens facing assault charges after fight broke out at Kings Island Saturday night