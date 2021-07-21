DHL looking to fill more than 1,000 positions at CVG by end of year

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - DHL Express is looking to fill 1,100 positions by the end of 2021 at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport (CVG).

To help fill these positions, DHL is hosting a block party at Washington Park.

The company said they recently increase hourly wages by more than 13%.

Available positions include sort package handlers, ramp/tug agents, hub operations agents, customs entry agents and clearance agents, with hourly wages up to $21 per hour, depending on position and shifts.

The block party is scheduled for Sunday, July 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information on the positions, visit their website.

