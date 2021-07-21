Contests
Djokovic, Nadal, Serena Williams headline Western & Southern Open field

The 2021 Western & Southern Open begins on Aug. 14.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - A pair of world No. 1 ranked players in Novak Djokovic and Ashleigh Barty headline the field for the 2021 Western & Southern Open.

Djokovic and Barty come to the Aug. 14-22 tournament fresh off of their winning performances at Wimbledon.

Djokovic, along with Victoria Azarenka, won the 2020 tournaments when it was played in New York due to COVID-19.

With the Western & Southern Open back at full capacity, fans will get to see some of the top talents in the game take the court.

Previous tournament winners, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Serena Williams, and Karolina Pliskova are among the initial entrants for this year’s Western & Southern Open.

2020 tournament finalist Naomi Osaka is one of 13 WTA major champions participating.

17-year-old Cori “Coco” Gauff will make her debut this year at the Western & Southern Open.

[Full list of initial entrants]

Tickets for the tournament are now on sale. [Click here for ticket information]

The entire venue will be cashless with only credit and debit cards being accepted.

Reverse ATMs, which allow cash to be loaded onto a gift card, will be available.

