Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

FAA reports 89 new unruly passenger incidents

By CNN
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There’s been another spike in reports of unruly passengers aboard planes in the United States.

In the past week alone, federal authorities have received reports of 89 new incidents and seven more incident filings are on the way.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, as of Tuesday, there have been more than 3,500 unruly passenger reports this year.

Most of those incidents, about 2,600, involve the federal mask requirement on public transportation.

The FAA has opened 581 investigations this year.

By comparison, the average number of cases per year over the past 15 years is about 180.

According to Transportation Security Administration, 85 of its officers have been assaulted at airport checkpoints.

Two of those incidents happened on Monday.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hills at Pendleton Hills burned to the ground and is considered a total loss, said Rob...
Fire destroys restaurant at NKY country club
Skyline Chili Celebrates National Chili Day
Mets announcer rips ‘disgusting’ Skyline Chili during game vs. Reds
Governor Andy Beshear
New mask recommendations in Kentucky as Delta variant spreads
Crosley MacEachen
18-year-old football standout from Anderson Township charged with raping sleeping girl
Former NKY mayor killed in Covington motorcycle crash
Former NKY mayor killed in Covington motorcycle crash

Latest News

Officials hope this image will leave a lasting impression with drivers to follow speed limits...
Cub hit by vehicle at Yosemite National park, mother grieves loss of her young
The smoke on the U.S. East Coast was reminiscent of last fall when multiple large fires burning...
Massive wildfires in US West bring haze to East Coast
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is rejecting two Republicans tapped by House GOP Leader Kevin...
Pelosi rejects 2 Republicans to serve on Jan. 6 Capitol riot panel
The 2021 Western & Southern Open begins on Aug. 14.
Djokovic, Nadal, Serena Williams headline Western & Southern Open field
The order had been issued Wednesday morning for parts of La Porte, a city about 25 miles...
Shelter order lifted after chemical release at Texas plant