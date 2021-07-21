Contests
Haunted house-themed restaurant opens in Ohio after months of anticipation

“The only thing SCARY is how good the food is!”
The Haunted House Restaurant is now open in Cleveland.
The Haunted House Restaurant is now open in Cleveland.(Provided/The Haunted House Restaurant)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new themed restaurant promises to give Ohioans a spooky good time!

The hotly anticipated Haunted House Restaurant opened in Cleveland’s Cedar-Taylor District on Tuesday.

From the moment you walk through the doors, you’re immersed in the horror genre with movie posters, murals, memorabilia and a snack counter like you’d find in a movie theatre.

It’s “Ghostbusters,” “Beetlejuice” and “Scream” all the way down.

The food and cocktails are tailored to match.

Darnell ‘Superchef’ Ferguson is The Haunted House’s executive chef. Ferguson has launched restaurants across Ohio and has also appeared with Rachael Ray and Guy Fieri on the Food Network.

Ever wondered what Scooby Snacks taste like? Wonder no more.

Also available: Nightmare on Elm Street Corn; Frankenfish Tacos; Salad on Haunted Hill; Ecto Burger; and on the kids’ menu, Freddy Chicken Fingers (with fries or fruit.)

The specialty drink menu offers “potions” to get you in that spooky state of mind.

Check out The Haunted House’s Facebook page for more.

