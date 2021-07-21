‘I’m so excited and grateful’: Thom Brennaman returning to local sports broadcasting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Former Cincinnati Reds announcer Thom Brennaman is returning to the microphone soon in Greater Cincinnati.

He will be calling high school events for Chatterbox Sports, according to a video announcement the subscription-based service made on Twitter late Tuesday.

“I’m so grateful and excited,” Brennaman says in the video.

“I grew up here in Greater Cincinnati. I know what high school football, high school basketball and high school sports mean to this area. This is what I was doing ... when my career started. Here we are coming full circle getting back out to high school sports.”

Brennaman is the son of former Cincinnati Reds radio sportscaster Marty Brennaman.

On August 19, 2020, while providing commentary on Fox Sports Ohio for a Reds game, Brennaman used an anti-gay slur on a live mic. He apologized later that night, saying he was “deeply ashamed” if he “hurt anyone out there.”

The Reds announced Brennaman was suspended indefinitely pending an internal review.

The following day, Fox Sports said Brennaman would not be part of its NFL broadcast roster.

Brennaman resigned from the Reds and Fox Sports Ohio about a month later. The Reds had already informed Brennaman that he would not return.

Brennaman referred to his former job at the end of the Twitter video announcing his new gig: “By the way I think Castellanos just hit a home run to left.”

Homerun Hire. Some might even say it’s a deep drive to left. pic.twitter.com/VDmlAT5jlT — Chatterbox Sports (@CBoxSports) July 20, 2021

