Lots of sunshine and a bit more humid today

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mostly sunny, hazy and hot today. Humidity is still reasonable, but on the rise over the next several days. Highs are expected to reach the low to mid 80s.

A weak cold front is sliding south from the Great Lakes today and will drop southward into the Ohio Valley this afternoon. That could spark a few isolated showers or sprinkles across portions of the Tri-State.

The forecast looks pleasant tomorrow with highs near 82 degrees. You’ll feel a chance in the humidity on Friday and through the weekend. We’re heading for a very humid stretch nest week.

The chance of rain increases and scattered showers will threaten your outdoor plans Friday through early Monday morning. Most of the time it will be dry and Sunday looks to have the greatest chance of rain.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.